Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.
About Amadeus IT Group
