Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

