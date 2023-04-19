Amati AIM VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Trading Up 2.6 %
AMAT opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.92. The company has a market cap of £175.97 million, a P/E ratio of -184.92 and a beta of 0.62. Amati AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 153 ($1.89).
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
