Amati AIM VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:AMAT)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Amati AIM VCT Trading Up 2.6 %

AMAT opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.92. The company has a market cap of £175.97 million, a P/E ratio of -184.92 and a beta of 0.62. Amati AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 112 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 153 ($1.89).

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

