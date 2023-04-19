Amaze World (AMZE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.00 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $48.00 million and $42,640.40 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

