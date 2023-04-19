Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,370,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 19,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 8,972,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,942,088. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ambev by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

