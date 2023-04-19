Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,370,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 19,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE ABEV traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 8,972,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,942,088. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
