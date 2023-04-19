American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

American International Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,887. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

