Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after buying an additional 619,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. 87,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

