Amgen 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,407.99 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Amgen token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002381 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Amgen has a market cap of $69.33 million and $6,407.99 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.70020478 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,942.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

