Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,252. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.39.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

