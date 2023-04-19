Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $70,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 974,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,075.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 27,372,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,773,000 after acquiring an additional 477,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after acquiring an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,958,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

