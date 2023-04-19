Analysts Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Price Target at $113.20

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.20.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Polaris Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

See Also

