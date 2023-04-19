Analysts Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Target Price at $16.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

ROIC opened at $13.16 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

