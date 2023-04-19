Analyzing Local Bounti (LOCL) & Its Competitors

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Local Bounti to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.37 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million -0.17

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Local Bounti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s competitors have a beta of -24.12, indicating that their average stock price is 2,512% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Local Bounti and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 100 171 490 23 2.56

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 501.65%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 59.27%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its competitors.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

