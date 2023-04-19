Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Up 39.6% in March

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,900 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

About Annovis Bio

Shares of ANVS stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. Annovis Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.21.

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

