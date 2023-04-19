Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.82. The company had a trading volume of 94,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,269. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.87. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

