APA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 62,068 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 17,260 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of APA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 154,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Trading Down 1.6 %

APA stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. 5,535,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,813. APA has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

