Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.