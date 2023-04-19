Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,297 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $81,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

