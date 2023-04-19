Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

Applied UV stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. 678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Applied UV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2188 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

