Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Plans Dividend of GBX 25

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

ARBB opened at GBX 935 ($11.57) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 924.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 878.63. The firm has a market cap of £139.22 million, a PE ratio of 911.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 625 ($7.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($12.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Monday.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Featured Articles

