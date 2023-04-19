ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 15th total of 104,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARC Document Solutions

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock remained flat at $3.06 during trading on Wednesday. 38,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $132.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

