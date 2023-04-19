Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 22.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.
Shares of ACLX opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $35.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.
In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $44,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $350,537.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
