Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 22.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $35.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $44,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $350,537.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

