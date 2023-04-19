Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $92.86 million and $3.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00040998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

