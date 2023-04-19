ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.40. 239,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

