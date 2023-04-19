Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Position Boosted by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Argo Group International makes up 1.6% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.88% of Argo Group International worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.0 %

ARGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. 159,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,718. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $45.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.