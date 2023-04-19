Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,725,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 284,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $70.94 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

