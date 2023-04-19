Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $8.37 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Arweave has a market cap of $279.51 million and $19.83 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $8.37 or 0.00028600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,265.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00434560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00119461 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

