Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.28% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 232,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,670,000 after buying an additional 56,047 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.49 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

