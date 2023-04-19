Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.05 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

