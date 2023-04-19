Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.95.

NYSE:EW opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

