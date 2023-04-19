Ashim Gupta Sells 40,000 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00.

Shares of NYSE PATH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,186. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.30.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $208,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

