ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 817,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 991,059 shares.The stock last traded at $619.56 and had previously closed at $643.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $644.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $247.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.