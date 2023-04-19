Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 12.7% in March

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atento Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ATTO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 6,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.77. Atento has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

Get Atento alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atento Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.