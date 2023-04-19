Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 12.7% in March

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Atento Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE ATTO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 6,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.77. Atento has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $26.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atento (ATTO)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.