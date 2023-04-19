AtonRa Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

AtonRa Partners reduced its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

