AtonRa Partners Has $405,000 Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners owned about 0.08% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

