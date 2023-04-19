AtonRa Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

AtonRa Partners lessened its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,770 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 1,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 638,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 63.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 699,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 272,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,485,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,295,000 after purchasing an additional 201,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.84%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

