AtonRa Partners Sells 1,955 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.35.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

