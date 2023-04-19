AtonRa Partners Sells 6,064 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Nkarta were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nkarta Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.