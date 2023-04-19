AtonRa Partners Sells 952 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AtonRa Partners decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW stock opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

