Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is ESL Trust Services LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 11.3% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC owned 1.50% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $33,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

AVDE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,936. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

