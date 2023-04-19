Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,947,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

NYSE AVY opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.