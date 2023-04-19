Axie Infinity Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $988.48 million and $71.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $8.52 or 0.00029221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,165.63 or 1.00003396 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,987,103.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.32264563 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $53,938,094.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.