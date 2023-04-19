AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Rating) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $29.04. 6,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 12,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,310,000.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

