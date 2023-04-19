Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Azenta Trading Down 0.3 %

AZTA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. Azenta has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Azenta by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.