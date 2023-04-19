B. Riley Comments on Byrna Technologies Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Byrna Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
Byrna Technologies Stock Down 10.0 %
NASDAQ BYRN opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,310,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 102,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.
