B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

