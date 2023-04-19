B. Riley Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:RILYL)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILYL opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $26.40.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
