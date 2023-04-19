B. Riley Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:RILYL)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYL opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

