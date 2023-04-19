B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Down 11.5% in March

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger alerts:

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Trading Up 0.1 %

BRIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.