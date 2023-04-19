BAE Systems (LON:BA) Trading Down 0.1%

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,010.50 ($12.50) and last traded at GBX 1,016 ($12.57). 5,920,964 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,017 ($12.59).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.99) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.18) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.62) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,011 ($12.51).

BAE Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 936.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 862.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,054.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BAE Systems

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.38), for a total value of £217,368.40 ($268,987.01). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

