Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0 %

CAT stock opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

