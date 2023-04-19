Bailard Inc. Has $7.88 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.19. The firm has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

